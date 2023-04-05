RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is searching for a person of interest after an occupied camper was shot into Tuesday night.

According to Chief Deputy Bill Watson of the RCSO, the shooting occurred in the Lynn Spring part of the Swords Creek area around 10 p.m.

Watson said people were inside the camper at the time shots were fired, but no one was reportedly injured.

The RCSO is investigating the shooting and is searching for a person of interest, according to Watson.

The RCSO is expected to release more details regarding the investigation. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.