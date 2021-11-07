Charges pending after shots fired at Bristol, VA inn

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Charges are pending after a man shot at several other people in a Bristol, Virginia fight early Sunday morning, police say.

Detective Sgt. Steve Crawford of Bristol, Virginia Police told News Channel 11 that officers were called to a motel on the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 7 in reference to shots being fired in the area.

Crawford said that when officers arrived they found a suspect and three individuals who had been in a fight. At some point during the fight, Crawford said the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing at others nearby.

The suspect had outstanding warrants and was arrested on the scene, and Crawford said a brief search by investigators revealed a gun on the sidewalk nearby.

No one was shot in the exchange, Crawford said.

While the suspect is currently in custody for other charges, Crawford said formal charges have not been filed in connection to the shooting as evidence from the area is still under review.

This is an ongoing story. News Channel 11 will bring you more details as they become available.