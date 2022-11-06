CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a release from the department states.

“Officers responded to the scene, and cleared the residence with the assistance of officers from the Elizabethton Police Department,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “It was determined that the 911 call was a hoax.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and charges are pending.