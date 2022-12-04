ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

The victim’s identity had not yet been released.

The release states that officers responded to Ellis’s home after she called 911 saying that she had shot someone. Upon arrival, officers placed Ellis under arrest and secured the firearm so medical personnel could aid the victim.

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley commended his officers for their work quickly responding to the incident and taking Ellis into custody as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their assistance on the case.