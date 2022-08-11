CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children.

According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name.

On July 8, the CCSO warned the public of an elderly male who was allegedly photographing or watching children in public “while conducting lewd acts.”

No further details have been released.