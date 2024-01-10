ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a skid steer was used to steal money from an ATM.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a silent alarm triggered by an ATM at the Carter County Bank on Highway 19E in Roan Mountain.

At the bank, officers reportedly found wires coming out of the ground where the ATM had been located before finding the ATM lying next to a skid steer behind the bank.

The sheriff’s office believes the skid steer was used to topple the ATM and move it behind the building. The ATM had been opened and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bank is undergoing construction and the skid steer was on-site because it was being used by the construction company.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle as a light-colored, possibly silver or white, two-door car with a black rear bumper.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the theft to contact Investigator Preston White at 423-542-1851.

Residents and businesses in the area with outside security cameras are asked to review their security footage around the time of the theft for suspicious activity.

This is the latest in a string of ATM burglaries reported across the region. In November, more than $84,000 was reportedly stolen from an ATM in Greene County. In December, Johnson City police announced it was investigating three ATM burglaries.