Update: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found “severely” injured on a road Thursday afternoon.

The man was identified as Joseph Michael Edwards, 41.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to identify the man after receiving multiple tips.

The investigation into how Edwards was injured is ongoing.

Previous:

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “severely” injured man found on a road Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to Hillmont Drive around 3:45 p.m. after a 911 caller request a welfare check on a man found near her home, a report stated. Hillmont Drive is just south of Johnson City near South Roan Street.

Upon arrival, the caller told authorities she came home from work and saw an unrecognizable man sitting in a chair in her yard. She said a neighbor had found the man lying in the grass and provided an umbrella and tarp to get him out of the rain.

Courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office

The unidentified man reportedly had major head trauma, extreme swelling on his face, blood coming from his ears and scratches on his face and back.

According to the CCSO, the man was unable to speak with officers and was taken to a local hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Deputies found a bicycle and sandals near where the injured man was found in the grass, the report states.

“Our primary focus right now is to identify this man and notify anyone who might be missing him that he has been injured,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “At this time, we do not know if he was involved in an accident or if he was assaulted. Once we learn who he is, we can move forward in trying to find out what happened to him.”

Anyone with information on the man’s identity, or what happened to him, is asked to call Investigator Derrick Hamm at 423-542-1856.