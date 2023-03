JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers responded to a report of shots fired and a car being stolen on Tuesday, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say officers responded to Weaverhill Road in Johnson City after a caller reported to 911 that a family member fired a gun and stole his car.

No other details are available yet, but the office stated that more information will be released.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you the latest on-air and online.