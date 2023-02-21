CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County deputies arrested a man on assault charges after they say he allegedly tackled a woman on her own property.

According to an arrest report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies were dispatched to a home on Toll Branch Road on Friday in reference to an assault. When they arrived, deputies reportedly met with a woman who said she’d been called to the house by a roommate while a man was beating on the door. The man reportedly said he was there to complete work on the house.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When the woman returned home, she said she saw a man identified as James R. Ferguson at her front door. When she told Ferguson to leave the property and approached him, the woman said he allegedly grabbed her, flung her off of the home’s front steps and tackled her in the front yard.

While fighting on the ground, the woman told deputies Ferguson forced her face into the mud and attempted to hold her down. During the struggle, the woman said Ferguson threw her phone out of her reach.

After the woman told Ferguson that police were on their way, he reportedly released her and fled in a vehicle. Ferguson also allegedly hit the woman’s vehicle as he drove away. While investigators were at the scene, Ferguson’s car had already been stopped in Elizabethton.

Investigators said they collected video evidence from the woman’s home that corroborated her testimony and showed a man knocking on her door for fifteen minutes before she arrived.

Ferguson was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene with property damage before being transported to the Carter County Detention Center.