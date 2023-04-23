ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was arrested on Sunday and is being held without bond after he allegedly fled from Carter County deputies two days in a row, almost striking a pedestrian.

A release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Dustin Austin, 35, was arrested following an investigation that began Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a man unconscious in a vehicle near a church. The release states deputies found Austin “passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle and observed an open beer can in a cup holder and several empty beer cans in the vehicle.”

Once deputies woke Austin, he put the vehicle into drive and fled at a high rate of speed. Officers reportedly terminated the pursuit due to speed and the fact that Austin had already been identified, according to the report.

Austin was spotted again on Sunday morning by a deputy at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Maple Street, according to the release. The release stated that the deputy attempted a traffic stop, and Austin reportedly fled a second time at speeds up to 70 mph while running multiple stop signs.

Once the pursuit made its way to the intersection of South Watauga Avenue and East G Street, the release states that “Austin ran the stop sign and pulled out into the path of oncoming traffic, which caused another vehicle to collide with the Ford driven by Austin.”

Austin again attempted to flee in the vehicle, striking traffic signs and nearly hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to a stop, according to the release. Deputies took Austin into custody after being evaluated by medical personnel, the release said.

The CCSO has charged Dustin Austin with the following:

Felony evading arrest x2

Felony reckless endangerment

Failure to appear

Violation of probation

Driving on a revoked license

Violation of financial responsibility

Violation of open container laws

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) charged him with second offense driving under the influence (DUI), which is why he is being held without bond, according to the release.