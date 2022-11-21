CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly three months after Carter County authorities found a woman’s remains in a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road, the sheriff’s office on Monday announced that it charged her husband with first-degree murder.

Brandon Carrier — the only person of interest ever named in the investigation — faces other charges in connection to 35-year-old Shannon Marie Isaacs’ death, including abuse of a corpse, setting fire to personal property and two counts of tampering with evidence. A grand jury chose to move forward with the indictment after investigators presented evidence on Nov. 10.

Police originally arrested Carrier on Sept. 20 on an outstanding warrant — weeks after authorities discovered the burned vehicle scene in August. He has remained in the Carter County Detention Center since.

Initial reports indicated that authorities believed the remains were those of Isaacs, who had been reported missing by family on Aug. 23 when she did not pick her children up from school. On Monday, Sheriff Mike Fraley confirmed that analysis at the UT Forensic Anthropology Center positively identified the remains.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Isaacs’ family and friends as they grieve for their lost loved one,” Fraley said in a news release. “We hope they can find some solace in knowing that the man responsible for her death is being held accountable.”

Carrier will appear in criminal court on Nov. 30 in connection to an outstanding warrant. A court date for his charges related to Isaac’s alleged murder has not been set.

This is a developing story. The sheriff’s office is expected to release further information on Monday. News Channel 11 will provide those updates as we receive them.