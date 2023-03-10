CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County man has been arrested after an investigation found he allegedly threatened a family member with a rifle and stole their vehicle on Tuesday.

A release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office states that Zachary Bratton, 20, of Weaver Hill Road, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with the following:

Aggravated domestic assault

Vandalism

Auto theft

Bratton’s arrest stemmed from an investigation that began March 7 after a 911 caller reportedly told police that a family member, later identified as Bratton, had taken his vehicle after threatening him with a rifle. The caller said Bratton had previously damaged his vehicle so he had hidden the keys from him, which made him “irate,” according to the CCSO.

Bratton allegedly retrieved the rifle after his family member refused to give him the keys. He reportedly fired a shot into the air and threatened to kill the victim before getting the keys. The caller said he was then forced at gunpoint back into the home, and Bratton left the scene in the stolen vehicle.

According to the release, Bratton turned himself in Wednesday night at the Carter County Detention Center. As of Friday, he is being held there on a $50,000 bond.