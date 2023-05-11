ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man was arrested after an investigation linked him to the overdose death of a juvenile in 2022.

According to a Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Jessie Calvin Felts II, 20, of Elizabethton, was arrested on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and the sale of Schedule II drugs.

An investigation began on December 6, 2022, when CCSO officers responded to a call of a 16-year-old who was found unresponsive by a family member, the release states. When officers arrived at the home, they reportedly found the juvenile deceased from an apparent drug overdose and found a prescription opioid medication.

An autopsy later revealed that the juvenile died due to fentanyl intoxication.

“This has been a very extensive investigation using traditional methods as well as digital forensics,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “I would like to commend my officers for their diligence and tireless efforts in investigating the death of this child.”

The investigation revealed that Felts allegedly sold the counterfeit narcotics to the juvenile which led to their death, the release stated.

“Our officers are working diligently to slow down the influx of drugs into our community and to identify and prosecute those involved in drug trafficking,” Fraley said. “If you deal drugs, we will prosecute you. And if you sell drugs to someone who overdoses, you will be held accountable for the consequences.”

On Wednesday, May 11, Felts was arrested after a traffic stop. During the stop, officers reportedly found a baggie containing more than 100 counterfeit opioid pills like the ones found at the overdose scene of the juvenile. Felts was also in possession of $800 in cash.

News Channel 11 is speaking with Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley and will update this story as more details become available.