CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled an axe on a group of victims who were viewing a house.

According to a release from the Carter County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO), Wayland Hammonds, 51, was arrested following an altercation that began when a couple was attempting to show a residence to potential buyers.

A man and his wife reportedly arrived at a home on Sarah Annie Drive with potential buyers when Hammonds came out of a neighboring home and began a verbal altercation, according to the release.

“During the argument, Mr. Hammonds struck the male subject and a physical altercation ensued,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “At some point during the fight, Mr. Hammonds went back into his home and came back outside with an axe, which he then brandished at the male subject and his wife.”

The release says the male victim, who is a concealed carry permit holder, pulled a firearm on Hammonds. Hammonds then reportedly threw the axe at the male subject and fled back into his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hammonds then proceeded to call 911 and tell dispatchers that he had been threatened with a firearm. During an investigation, officers discovered Hammonds to be the primary aggressor, and he was arrested for aggravated assault.

Hammonds was taken to the Carter County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, where he was later released after posting bail, according to the release.