Cat found dead with bound paws, multiple stab wounds; JCPD searching for suspect(s)

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department is looking for the person or people responsible for a disturbing scene left in the parking lot of Appalachian Funeral Home at 800 E. Watauga Ave. on Sunday.

At 2:05 p.m., Johnson City Animal Control and JCPD responded to a report of a dead orange and white tabby cat left in the parking lot with its back two paws bound with duct tape and showing multiple stab wounds.

According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter, the cat suffered from head trauma, and a bloody screw driver was found near the body.

A spokesperson with animal control said that the last vehicle spotted in the parking lot around that time was a green four-door truck with a camper top.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should send in their tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158 or by texting the code 423 JCPD along with the tip to the number 847411 (TIP411).

