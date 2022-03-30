ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Castlewood man was one of 33 people charged in connection to a pandemic unemployment benefit scheme that stole more than $499,000 from the federal government, and he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced that Timothy Hunter Hileman, 29, of Castlewood, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and making false statements to federal officers.

Leelynn Danielle Chytka

Court documents revealed Hileman spent nine months conspiring with Leelynn Danielle Chytka, Gregory Marcus Tackett, Jeffery Ryan Tackett and others to file false claims with the state employment commission in the name of those who did not qualify for the benefits.

The DOJ recognized Chytka as the mastermind behind the operation and revealed she will spend nine years in prison, as will Greg Tackett. Jeff Tackett received an eight-and-a-half-year sentence.

The plot involved lying on Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) forms to make filers appear eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the DOJ. Pandemic benefits were paid weekly, so the VEC website re-verified and re-certified the claims multiple times.

Investigating agencies included the Norton Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Labor and the Internal Revenue Service.