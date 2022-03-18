JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – All three women who escaped from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center have been bound over to a Washington County Grand Jury.

Breanna Fleenor, Mary Dunn and Kayla Pierson all appeared in court Thursday. Each of the women has been charged with escape after the Feb. 22 incident.

All three women are being held on a $10,000 bond. However, during Pierson’s first court appearance, a judge said that since a hold had been placed on the escapees, a bond was irrelevant.

Fleenor and Dunn were taken into custody in Knoxville on March 4. Pierson was arrested in Kingsport on Tuesday, exactly three weeks after the escape.