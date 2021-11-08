Case for accused Tipton Street Pub shooter bound over to grand jury

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man charged in a fatal shooting at a downtown Johnson City bar will have his case sent to a grand jury.

Jonathan Murphy faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ryan Nicholson.

Police say Murphy shot Nicholson multiple times at Tipton Street Pub during an argument on Oct. 15.

During a preliminary hearing Monday, Murphy’s attorney asked for his bond to be dropped because he is pleading self-defense. The judge denied that request.

Jonathan Murphy is having a preliminary hearing on the charge of second degree murder after a shooting at Tipton Street Pub in Downtown Johnson City @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/2AyasKJQmK — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 8, 2021

During the hearing, Detective Shane Malone testified and gave an account of what Murphy told him occurred on the night of the shooting.

Malone said Murphy claimed someone had pulled a weapon on him at the bar, and then he was surrounded. According to Malon, Murphy said he was in fear for his life and shot Nicholson.

Malone also said he did not believe that Murphy had had any alcoholic drinks on Oct. 15, but he did say that he believes Murphy ought to be charged with second-degree murder.

Malone said Murphy told officers on scene that his firearm and sweatshirt were located on Buffalo/W. Maple St. — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 8, 2021

The grand jury is set to meet before Feb. 7.

Murphy also faces a charge of violation of probation. A hearing on that charge has been set for Nov. 16.

Another man, Demarquiste’ Fugh, is charged with tampering with evidence after he allegedly removed a gun from the victim’s body.

Fugh’s case was also sent to the grand jury. He also faces a charge of violation of probation that will be heard during the Nov. 16 hearing.

Malone also testified regarding Fugh’s charge and said that Fugh had previously told him that he had taken the gun from Nicholson’s body. He also said Fugh told him Nicholson had been consumed alcohol on the night of the shooting.

News Channel 11 was in the courtroom Monday and provided live updates on Twitter. Click here to see notes of the hearing in a thread.