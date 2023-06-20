JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Court testimony on Tuesday led to a judge deciding to move forward with the case against a father and son accused in a deadly Johnson City robbery.

41-year-old, Mark Anthony Sexton Jr., and his 18-year-old son, Mark Anthony Sexton III have been charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

This is in connection to the robbery of a Johnson City Roadrunner and the death of the clerk, 23-year-old Tava Woodard.

Sgt. Gary Wills, the Johnson City police investigator assigned to the case, analyzed the surveillance footage taken by Roadrunner cameras that night.

“Mark Sexton the third steps back in, points the gun at Tava’s face,” said Wills. “He aims down the sights and pulls the trigger one time.”

He also testified to finding some of the identifiable points of this case in possession of the Sextons, such as blue gloves found in a car registered to Mark Sexton Jr.

Other witnesses said they also saw the Sextons in possession of these blue gloves. They also placed Mark Sexton III with a gun and bullets which police also found.

“I do know that Investigator Clark located personally, 15 nine milometer rounds that were the same stamp, that found in the outbuilding,” Wills told the court.

Wills also told the court that Mark Sexton Jr. had told police that he and his son needed money.

“He told me that him and his son had a meth problem, a drug problem,” said Wills.

Through these testimonies, the court found reason for probable cause in a case they find greatly important.

“Especially in those in which the lives of our citizens particularly in this case a young girl are taken in the course of what appears to be a split second for no apparent reason,” said Judge Janet Vest Hardin.

The father and son will appear in court again on Oct. 2. Their bond remains at $1 million.