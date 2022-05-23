CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A double-attempted murder suspect pleaded not guilty in a Carter County courtroom Monday morning.

Eli Adams Taylor faces two counts of attempted murder following a shooting on Dave Buck Road in November 2021. He had been considered armed and dangerous until authorities in North Carolina captured him.

He will reappear in court on August 29, which also marks the deadline for his plea.

The Nov. 26 shooting sent one person to the hospital after witnesses alleged Taylor “started a fight and shot at two people at a residence on Dave Buck Road.” Police identified the victims as Taylor’s ex-wife and her current boyfriend.

His ex-wife was not injured, but the shooting sent the man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. At last check, he was in the hospital in “satisfactory condition” on Nov. 30.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) did not release any details of the incident to the public until Monday, Nov. 29 — despite the shooting involving a man considered armed and dangerous at large.