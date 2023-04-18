ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is offering a $1,500 reward for information on the homicide of 63-year-old William “Bill” Hitchcock Jr.

An investigation began on April 1 after a 911 call reported finding a deceased person outside a residence at the 100 Block of Old Stoney Creek Road in Carter County.

Hitchcock’s body was discovered by a group of fishermen on the Watauga River. The preliminary cause of death appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to the CCSO.

“Our investigators and officers are working hard to determine what happened to Mr. Hitchcock and find those responsible,” Sheriff Fraley said. “We are asking for help from the public to assist us in securing justice for Mr. Hitchcock and hold the person or persons responsible for his death accountable.”

The investigation into Hitchcock’s murder is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Derrick Hamm at 423-542-1856.