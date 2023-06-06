CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County authorities are asking for information after an alleged armed robbery on Monday.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to an Old Stoney Creek Road home after a woman called 911 reporting two individuals had broken into her home and threatened her with a gun just after 11 p.m.

The CCSO reported that the woman told deputies she was sleeping in her living room when she was awakened by a noise in a bedroom. The woman stated two men had allegedly broken into her home and pointed a gun at her face while demanding money.

The woman said she complied and gave the suspects money from her purse, the release said, and the suspects grabbed two cell phones before leaving. One suspect reportedly left through the door and the other through a window they entered the residence through, the woman told deputies.

The release stated the woman described the suspects as young, white men, approximately 5’9″ with a “skinny” build.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1845.