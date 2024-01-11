ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley spoke on the investigation into the fifth ATM burglary in the region within the last four months, a crime he said is a new trend in the area.

The Johnson City Police Department announced in December that it was investigating three ATM burglaries, one as early as October. The FBI is aiding in the Johnson City investigations.

A break-in also happened in Mosheim in November.

The most recent occurred in Roan Mountain early Wednesday morning.

While investigating the Roan Mountain case, Fraley is keeping the other burglaries in mind.

“My initial reaction is that they’re not related, but we haven’t gotten all the facts together either,” Fraley said. “They may tie in somehow, someway together. Yes, there were ATMs heavily damaged and money taken, but outside of that the similarities are different.”

The difference is that in the other burglaries stolen trucks were used to get into the ATMs. In Roan Mountain, a skid steer was used to break into the ATM, something that was easily available with construction going on outside of the bank.

Only the Mosheim Police Department has released an amount of money stolen, about $84,000. Fraley said he doesn’t want to release the amount for investigative purposes.

He said it’s unclear where or if this could happen again.

“You never know where a criminal’s going to strike, but I would like businesses and people to do due diligence and keep an eye out,” said Fraley.

Picture from surveillance video captured of Roan Mountain suspect and their vehicle. (Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office).

Roan Mountain Carter County Bank customers are asked to use the ATM services at the other bank location off Broad Street in Elizabethton.

Anyone with information on the burglary investigations is asked to contact the respective law enforcement agency.