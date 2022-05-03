CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-jurisdiction pursuit in late April led to a man’s arrest in Carter County, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

Landon James Hall faces an evading arrest charge following the incident.

A police narrative authored by a responding Carter County deputy revealed dispatch told officers to look for a spray-painted blue Honda Civic on April 29 around 9:40 p.m. The communication center radioed to deputies that the suspect, who had multiple warrants out of Carter County, had last been seen on Gap Creek Road after evading officers in another jurisdiction.

Dispatch also advised that the driver of the vehicle, suspected at the time to be Hall, was armed.

Two deputies traveled down Bob Little Road in separate police vehicles, and as the officers parted to patrol different locations, they noticed a blue Honda traveling in their direction. One deputy reportedly attempted to block the vehicle in before it turned onto another road, initiating a pursuit that reached a maximum speed of 50 mph on Lexington Avenue.

The officer began to match the Honda’s speed as it turned right onto Constitution Avenue and neared the Bunker Hill Road intersection, according to the report. The Honda slowed down, giving the deputy the opportunity to use the front of the police vehicle to turn into the side of the vehicle, stalling the vehicle as another deputy blocked it from behind.

The driver, identified as Hall, then reportedly climbed over a passenger in the vehicle and attempted to run from officers before a deputy used a stun gun to arrest him.

When the suspect fell, officers handcuffed him and transported him to the Carter County Detention Center. The details of Hall’s existing arrest warrants were not made clear in the report. News Channel 11 has reached out to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office for more information and has yet to hear back.