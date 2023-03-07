CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man accused of killing his wife and burning her body in a vehicle last year appeared in court on Tuesday.

Brandon Carrier appeared in Carter County Criminal Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to violation of community corrections relating to previous theft charges not related to the murder.

Carrier is currently charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Shannon Marie Isaacs and is scheduled to appear back in court on June 1 for those charges.