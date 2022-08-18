CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities have charged a man with attempted second-degree murder after police say a woman was shot and stabbed Wednesday night.

According to documents provided to News Channel 11, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Blue Springs Road around 11:58 p.m. in reference to a “shooting/stabbing.”

When officers arrived, they say they found a woman sitting in the home with a “large amount of blood” on her as she held the left side of her head and neck. When officers spoke with the woman, police say she reported having been shot and stabbed.

The woman told officers she could not tell them who had injured her, as “they would come back and kill her and the kids.”

While the woman was being cared for by EMS workers on-scene and prepped for an airlift to a local hospital, investigators reported she told them that the assailant was Lanny Markland, 40.

A witness in the area reportedly told investigators that he heard two vehicles leave earlier that day before the victim appeared at his front door and told him that she had been shot and stabbed.

When searching the residence, officers say they found blood from the yard to the inside of the home , as well as a large amount of blood on a bed on the left side of the home. Markland was arrested by the CCSO and was in Carter County Jail as of Thursday, according to CCSO records staff.