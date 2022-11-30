CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of killing his wife and burning her body and vehicle in Carter County appeared in court Wednesday.

On Nov. 21, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced that Brandon Carrier had been charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of his wife Shannon Marie Isaacs. Isaacs’ body was discovered in a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road in August.

Carrier was originally arrested on Sept. 20 on an outstanding warrant on separate charges. At the time, he was a person of interest in Isaacs’ death.

On Wednesday, Carrier appeared in court on his charges not related to his wife’s alleged murder. He faced charges of theft of property, aggravated burglary and four counts of violation of probation.

Court clerks told News Channel 11 that Carrier was appointed a public defender for those charges and was given a court date of March 7, 2023.

As of Nov. 21, a court date had not been set for Carrier’s murder charge. He has also been charged with abuse of a corpse, setting fire to personal property and two counts of tampering with evidence in that case.