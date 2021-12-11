Carter County Jury finds Chad Benfield not guilty of 1st Degree Murder, guilty of criminally negligent homicide of 89-year-old Mary Nolen

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a multi-day trial and two days of deliberation, a Carter County Jury has found Chad Anthony Benfield not guilty of the murder of 89-year-old Mary Nolen in July 2017.

The jury did, however, find Benfield guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Tennessee law defines criminally negligent homicide as “criminally negligent conduct that results in death.”

According to Tennessee Code, criminal negligence is defined as when someone “ought to be aware of a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the circumstances exist or the result will occur. The risk must be of such a nature and degree that the failure to perceive it constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that an ordinary person would exercise.”

According to investigator reports, Nolen was found in her home on July 14, 2017 and was able to confirm with investigators that she had been assaulted before succumbing to injuries that an autopsy revealed was blunt force trauma.

Carter County deputies also reported a bottle of Tramadol, a lock box and sheets from Nolen’s bed as missing.

After the collection of DNA evidence and Nolen’s autopsy, investigators arrested Benfield and charged him with felony first degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.

Benfield could have faced the death penalty after a judge ruled his case as eligible for capital punishment.

Criminally negligent homicide is classified as a Class E felony, which can result in incarceration for more than one but less than six years.