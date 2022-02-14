CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After locating a man wanted for violation of probation, police say Carter County deputies chased a man on foot through the woods before he accused them of assault.

According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to a residence on Dry Creek Road in reference to a tip with the location of Ricky Evans, who was wanted for violation of probation. When officers arrived at the residence, they found two men loading furniture into a truck.

The release says officers asked one man if he was Evans, to which he said he wasn’t. When officers confronted him, saying they knew who he was, they said Evans then began asking officers not to arrest him before fleeing across a yard and over a fence.

The two deputies then began pursuing Evans through the woods in the area. Officers say they called for Evans to stop multiple times before they lost him in the dense foliage. As other officers arrived in the area, the release states they traveled further down the road to cut Evans off, chase him behind a nearby barn and arrest him.

During the arrest, Evans reportedly cursed at officers and accused them of assaulting him. The release says Evans accused one deputy of injuring him by kneeing him in the neck, as well as attempting to “goad” one deputy into striking him, saying “I know you want to hit me. Go ahead, do it, racist.”

Evans told officers that he wanted to be checked by medical personnel, and due to ambulance shortages one officer reportedly took Evans to Sycamore Shoals Hospital himself. The release says a doctor on duty cleared Evans, saying that an x-ray of his neck showed “no new injuries.”

After the examination, Evans was taken to Carter County Jail and served warrants for evading arrest and violation of probation.