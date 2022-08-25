CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation.

Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s family said she has been missing since Tuesday, and they fear the worst.

Isaacs’s family said she was caring, loving and never late for anything involving her kids. That’s why Isaacs brother, Shane Crowe, thought something was very wrong when she didn’t show up to pick up her kids on Tuesday.

“Never was late for anything for them, and if so she would have a phone call,” Crowe said.

Isaacs’s family said the human remains were found in Isaacs’s car although that hasn’t been publicly released by authorities at this time.

Isaac’s son, Blake, said his mom was always there for him and she wouldn’t just disappear. The family said the community response so far has been amazing, and they don’t want it to stop because they still need help finding Carrier.

“Keep your doors locked, and just don’t give up searching for him,” Blake Isaacs said. “I won’t. My mom needs justice.”

The family is still waiting to learn what really happened that night and whether it was their loved one involved. Authorities said Thursday afternoon that they’re still investigating and can’t release any further details yet.

“I know if my mom was here she would be thanking everybody. So, thank everybody for helping,” Blake Isaacs said.

Anyone with information on Carrier’s whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 423-542-1845.