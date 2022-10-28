CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties.

Alleged church thefts (Photo: CCSO)

Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel drive truck, which has paint damage on the roof of the cab.

No further details surrounding the reported thefts have been released at this time. News Channel 11 will provide more information as it becomes available.