CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three men connected to the shooting death of a 10-year-old Carter County girl pleaded guilty in criminal court Thursday morning.

Jason Barber II and Jediah Glover, both of Jonesborough, took a plea agreement for 40-year sentences in connection to the death of Lillyhanna Davis, who had been sleeping on the couch inside a house when she was shot. They will serve their sentences, which were reduced to second-degree murder, in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Zachary Scalf entered a plea for a 15-year sentence for the facilitation of second-degree murder, according to District Attorney General Kenneth C. Baldwin.

The sentencings stem from a Nov. 17, 2020 shooting incident in the 100 block of Blevins Road that claimed the life of 10-year-old Lillyhanna.

“The District Attorney’s Office joins the family, friends and teachers, who very clearly loved Lillyhanna, in the mourning of her death at the hands of these perpetrators,” a release from the district attorney’s office stated. “Today’s accountability was only made possible due to the efforts of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Both agencies promptly began an investigation and diligently worked together to develop suspects in this shooting. They began this investigation with a blurry image of a vehicle, and their hard work and dedication turned this image into a piece of evidence for successful prosecution.”