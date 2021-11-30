Carter Co. shooting suspect added to TBI’s Most Wanted, Sheriff weighs in on case details

Editor's Note: The Carter County Sheriff's Office originally reported that the shooting on Dave Buck Road occurred on Saturday, Nov. 27. That date has been corrected to Friday, Nov. 26 and confirmed with law enforcement.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night shooting on Dave Buck Road sent one person to the hospital, authorities across the state are searching for Elijah Adam Taylor, 37, who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a release from Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, Taylor is wanted on two counts of attempted murder after witnesses allege he “started a fight and shot at two people at a residence on Dave Buck Road” around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Lunceford said one of those victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a pistol and was transported to a hospital.

The victim taken to the hospital was in “satisfactory condition” as of Nov. 30, and Lunceford said the uninjured victim was Taylor’s ex-wife. The injured party is her current boyfriend.

Lunceford said when investigators had arrived, Taylor had already fled the scene. Since he was last seen with a gun, law enforcement consider him armed and dangerous and advise anyone who sees him to remain at a distance.

While the incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 26 according to a press release from Carter County, the official announcement of an armed and dangerous suspect did not become public until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

When asked about the delay, Lunceford said, “I don’t run and report things.”

“That’s not my job; my job is to investigate crime,” Lunceford said. “We investigate crime, and when it’s the appropriate time we report, we do press releases.”

“If he’s out there listening, I would ask him to turn himself in,” Lunceford said. “There’s no need to put anybody else at risk. We’re not going to hurt him. He can call me if he wants to; I’ll come and get him.”

Lunceford confirmed that Taylor has a criminal record, though he stated that none were as serious as attempted murder.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office lists Taylor’s description as follows:

Height: 5’4″

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Dark/Gray, Balding

Identifying Marks: Neck and Chest Tattoos

In addition to local efforts, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added Taylor to the TBI’s Most Wanted list, and have announced a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

According to TBI public information officer Susan Niland, Taylor’s addition to the list was requested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

In order for someone to join the list, they must meet a handful of criteria: