CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning parents of an elderly man who could be watching and taking pictures of children in public “while conducting lewd acts.”

According to a Twitter post made by the CCSO, people should be on the lookout for an elderly white male, who is described as being 50-60 years old, roughly 6′-6’3″ in height and weighing around 190-210 pounds.

The man was last seen driving an early 2000s green Subaru Legacy.

The CCSO advises people to call 911 or CCSO dispatch at 423-542-1845 if they see the man.

The reports remain under investigation.