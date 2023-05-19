CARTER COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a reported drive-by shooting that occurred early Friday.

According to the CCSO, deputies responded to an apartment building on Grindstaff Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., a release stated.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found multiple shell casings on the road in front of the apartment. Police reported finding damage to the victim’s apartment door and brick siding, a broken window and an apparent bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle.

Multiple witnesses at the scene reportedly heard gunfire and saw a vehicle flee the area after shots were fired, the CCSO stated, allowing officers to obtain a vehicle description. The CCSO did not share the description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1882.