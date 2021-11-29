Carter Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed suspect in the area after a shooting Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), investigators are searching for Elijah Adam Taylor, 37, after he allegedly shot at two people after starting a fight at a residence on Dave Buck road.

The release says deputies on the scene found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to a hospital.

Investigators who arrived to the area found that Taylor had already fled the scene. He is now wanted for two counts of attempted murder.

According to the release, Taylor was last seen with a handgun and is considered dangerous.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office lists Taylor’s description as follows:

Height: 5’4″

Race; White

Sex: Male

Hair: Dark/Gray, Balding

Identifying Marks: Neck and Chest Tattoos

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to avoid approaching Taylor and call 911 or CCSO dispatch at 423-542-1845.