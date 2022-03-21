ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from a child rape investigation.

A judge sentenced Joseph Walter Sampson of Stoney Creek to 15 years in prison.

Sampson pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery. He was originally charged with soliciting a minor, but additional charges were added after investigators found evidence that Sampson also raped the same victim he was originally accused of soliciting, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday before Sampson pleaded guilty.