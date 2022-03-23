CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in connection to a Carter County homicide had his case bound over to a grand jury Wednesday.

Jacob Morley, of Elizabethton, was arrested in North Carolina in early March after a multi-state pursuit. At the time, authorities had stated that Morley was wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

New charges against Morley have since been released, including first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Morley appeared in Carter County General Sessions Court on the following charges:

Aggravated Burglary

Felony Evading Arrest

Reckless Endangerment/Aggravated Assault

Theft of Property over $1,000

Tampering with Evidence

Abuse of a Corpse

First-degree Murder (Premeditated)

Morley is due in court next on May 23. The details surrounding the alleged murder have still yet to be released.