CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend’s infant child, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reports.

According to a release from the CCSO, Jonathan Daniel Wells, 42, of Johnson City, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

Wells was charged after the sheriff’s office was called to an apartment in the Milligan area around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies had been informed a possible domestic violence and kidnapping situation was underway, the release said.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly spoke to a woman who said her boyfriend, identified as Wells, had assaulted her and taken her 6-month-old child.

According to the woman, the two had been arguing at her apartment before she left, taking her two children to a friend’s apartment downstairs. Not long after, Wells allegedly showed up and “barged into the apartment.”

The woman told the CCSO that Wells dragged her outside, hit her head against a wall and started to choke her. The woman’s friend reportedly tried to intervene.

After the alleged assault, Wells reportedly went back inside and took the infant. He then tried to leave, and the woman attempted the stop him, the release states. Wells allegedly assaulted her again before leaving in a vehicle with the infant.

Wells was found a little after 4 a.m. by the CCSO during a traffic stop, but deputies reported the child was not with him. He told them the infant was at his grandmother’s home and gave deputies the address. The release states responding officers found the infant at the grandmother’s home, and the baby was reunited with the woman.

According to the CCSO, Wells was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and booked on a $50,000 bond.