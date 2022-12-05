ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday.

An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in a home on the 100 block of Countryside Drive. Ellis told police that before the argument, she had left the residence at 6:30 a.m. and returned at 8 a.m. to make breakfast.

“…Mr. Gilbertson was at the stove,” the affidavit said of Ellis’ statement to police. “She stated she asked him to move and [a] verbal argument began. Ms. Ellis stated she went to her bedroom to get her gun and cell phone and Mr. Gilbertson followed.”

Ellis told police she drew the gun and pointed it at the floor when Gilbertson “was standing in front of her blocking the door.” Ellis reportedly told police that Gilbertson asked, “Are you going to shoot me?”

“She stated that Mr. Gilbertson reached for her arm, and she shot at Mr. Gilbertson’s waist/groin/leg area,” an affidavit reads. “She stated that Gilbertson stated, ‘You shot me, you’re going to jail.'”

When Gilbertson allegedly raised his arms to grab Ellis, she shot him a second time — this time in the chest. He allegedly left the bedroom “to get to the phone,” but Ellis told police “she followed him into the kitchen and Gilbertson was 8 to 10 feet away from her and fired the third shot after he turned toward her.”

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ellis called 911 and told dispatchers she shot someone. First responders found Gilbertson at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he died.