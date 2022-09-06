CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday labeled what was originally described only as a case involving burned remains in a vehicle as a homicide investigation.

New details emerged as authorities revealed the search for Brandon Carrier continues. The search began when authorities discovered remains in a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road on Aug. 23. According to police, Carrier has not been seen since.

Earlier that same day his wife, identified as Shannon Marie Isaacs, 35, of Elizabethton, was reported missing to the Elizabethton Police Department after not picking up her children from school.

On Aug. 24, the CCSO announced the incident with minimal details — only revealing that remains had been found and that the agency was working alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

On Tuesday, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated that those remains belonged to a woman and are undergoing positive identification at the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center.

“The remains are believed to be those of Shannon Marie Isaacs, who was reported missing earlier that day to the Elizabethton Police Department,” said Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley in the news release.

The body also underwent an autopsy at the ETSU William L. Jenkins Forensic Center, with those results pending. Further forensic analysis at UT will identify a positive identification as well as a cause of death, Fraley added.

The agency has an outstanding warrant for Carrier’s arrest for violating probation. Fraley said investigators also want to question him in relation to the disappearance of his wife and the “burned remains inside the vehicle at his home.”

Further charges were not mentioned in the release. Carrier is described as standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. The sheriff’s office has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Carrier.

The CCSO continues to investigate the disappearance of Isaacs, of Pine Ridge Circle. Anyone with information regarding the case — including events that led up to the vehicle fire along with the whereabouts of Carrier — should contact the CCSO at 423-542-1845 or call 911.

No further details have been released at this time.