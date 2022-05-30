JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A California man is facing charges after police say he made his way inside the Johnson City Public Library and stole property.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the library around 8 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a burglar alarm.

When they arrived, officers said they found Corey Daniel Lindsay of Visalia, California in front of the building. Upon further investigation, the release said officers determined that Lindsay had entered the library and stolen property from inside. The release did not specify what property was taken.

After searching Lindsay, police said they found three syringes containing an unknown substance in his possession.

Lindsay is facing charges of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond. His arraignment is set for 10 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.