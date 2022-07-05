BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has been charged after reportedly stabbing a man in Bristol, Virginia Monday night.

According to Detective Lt. Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), Sherry Miller, 55, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested after officers were called to a wooded area off of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Miller had several outstanding warrants related to fraud charges in 2017, Crawford said. She was originally arrested on those warrants and held while an investigation into the stabbing was conducted.

The investigation determined Miller had stabbed a man, who was later transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Crawford said the man was treated at the medical center, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Miller was charged Tuesday morning with malicious wounding in relation to the stabbing. Crawford told News Channel 11 that she is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.