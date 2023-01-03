BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night.

According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive.

According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the direction of a house, hitting a parked vehicle outside. No injuries were reported.

Police say there is no current danger to the public and are asking anyone with information to contact the BVPD at (276) 645-7400.