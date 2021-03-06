BVPD searching for woman after hit and run; victim hospitalized

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Virginia Police Patrol Officers are searching for a woman wanted after a hit and run on March 1.

Photo: April Renee Rice via BVPD

Police responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Prince Street at 7:44 p.m., where they found a woman pinned under the front bumper of the vehicle.

According to the report, the woman was struck after getting out of her parked vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as April Renee Rice, 37, left the scene, according to police.

Police now have arrest warrants out for Rice on charges including motor vehicle theft, leaving the scene of the crash and no valid driver’s license.

Bristol Police Department Officers urge anyone with information regarding Rice’s whereabouts to contact the department at 276-645-7400, where callers will remain anonymous.

According to police, the victim remains hospitalized as of Saturday and underwent surgery at Bristol Regional Medical Center for her injuries.