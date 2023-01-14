BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia.

According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard gunshots nearby.

Officers responded to Eastridge Apartments after hearing the shots and found one person had been shot multiple times, according to the BVPD.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where surgery was performed. No other information has been released regarding the victim’s condition.

BVPD is currently following up on leads.

