BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An investigation by the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) has led to the arrest of a man on multiple child sex charges.

According to a release from the BVPD, George W. Murray II, 43, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 24 after a months-long investigation. Police had reportedly been investigating a relationship between Murray and a 14-year-old juvenile.

Murray was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with children (2nd offense) and two counts of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years old.

As of Tuesday, Murray is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.