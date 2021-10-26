BVPD: Man arrested after being found in stolen truck from Bristol, Va. landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person was arrested after police say he was found driving a truck that had been stolen from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), employees at Bristol Virginia Public Works reported a truck stolen from the landfill was seen driving on Lee Highway Tuesday morning.

The truck had reportedly been stolen from the landfill on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Just before 7 a.m., officers stopped the truck on Old Airport Road and took the driver into custody. The release identified the driver as Jonathan Keith Rowe, 27, of Bristol, Va.

The release states investigators spoke with Rowe and were able to use divulged information to find a second stolen truck.

BVPD reported Rowe was charged with the following:

Burglary

2 counts of grand larceny

3 counts of petit larceny

Destruction of property valued at more than $1,000

Rowe is being held at the Bristol, Virginia Jail without bond, according to the release.