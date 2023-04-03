Bristol, Va. (WJHL) – A joint operation over two days led to 21 different arrests in Bristol, Virginia last week, police say.

According to a release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD), an Interdiction Initiative Operation (IIO) involved department patrol and narcotics officers as well as neighboring jurisdictions, state investigators and federal partners.

Multiple substances were allegedly collected during the operation:

– 15g Heroin

– 15g Fentanyl

– 29 Fentanyl Pills

– 143g Methamphetamine

– 68 grams Cocaine

– 3 Oxycontin Pills

In addition to drugs, $3200 in cash and 27 fake IDs were found.

The BVPD release stated that 21 people were arrested in the operation and 48 felony warrants were served in total.

You can find a list of involved agencies below:

– Virginia State Police

– Washington County Sheriff’s Office

– Drug Enforcement Administration

– Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

– United States Marshal Service

– TN/VA National Guard

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.