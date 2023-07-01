BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to a string of overnight theft from vehicles and residential property on Friday.

A release from the BVPD said Ryan C. Brown, 30, of Bristol was arrested following reported thefts that took place early Friday morning. The release says vehicles and properties of homes were targeted during the alleged theft.

Police executed search warrants at two addresses on Vermont Avenue and “a majority” of the stolen items, including a motorcycle, were recovered, according to the release.

Ryan Brown is charged with grand larceny and possession of a schedule II drug, according to the release, and more charges are pending. The BVPD said this investigation is ongoing and Brown was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.